Valerie Hopkinson Daclan, the wife of Robert Daclan passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the age of 67. She leaves behind her daughter Cynthia Galindo and Ruben Galindo, her daughter Julie May and Bryan May, and her daughter Lisa Staples and Shawne Staples. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren Lexi, Marissa, Caleb, Alyssa, Nathaniel, Isabella and Vanessa. She was deeply supportive of the speed skating team and was very passionate about them. She was preceded in death by her father Raymond E. Hopkinson, mother Mariam Frances Hopkinson, and by her brother Rick E. Hopkinson. Thank you to her brother Mike, his wife Kaye and their daughter Dustie for their hospice care at the end of life. On Monday 4/29 a Vigil has been scheduled from 5-8pm at St. Mary's Cemetery & Funeral Center, 6509 Fruitridge Rd., Sacramento, CA 95820. On Tuesday 4/30, Funeral Services are scheduled from 10-11am at St. Paul's Church on 8720 Florin Rd., Sacto with reception to follow at Parish Hall after internment.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 28, 2019