Valerio M. "Joey" Coltri, was born in Vallejo, CA on 04/20/59 to Valerio L., and Myrtle "Mickey" Coltri. He passed away on 07/02/20 in Sacramento, CA. Joey is survived by longtime companion, Tamra Fontaine, and sister, Tina Marie Coltri-Marshall. Joey is pre-deceased by his brother, Dario L. Coltri, and his parents, Valerio and Mickey.



