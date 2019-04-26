VanJr. Leonard

Service Information
Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary
8201 Greenback Ln
Fair Oaks, CA
95628
(916)-969-1251
Obituary
Van Leonard Jr., age 83, of Sacramento, California passed away on Thursday April 4, 2019 at Vibra Hospital in Folsom, Ca. He is survived by his wife, Tokie; son, Marc; and his grandkids MJ and Mia. A visitation for Van will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Mount Vernon Memorial Park, 8201 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks, California 95628. A celebration of life will occur Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Mount Vernon Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MountVernonMemorial.com for the Leonard family.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 26, 2019
