Velma passed away peacefully on Sept. 7th in the comfort of her home, after a 3rd & final battle with cancer. She was born & raised in Taft, CA, & moved to Sacramento to pursue nursing at the age of 20; eventually marrying & becoming a mother. It is here where she lived out the remainder of her years. She leaves behind her husband of nearly 47 years; daughter; brother & sister-in-law; nephews; grand niece & nephews, extended family; countless friends; & acquaintances. Her presence will be greatly missed. There will be two visitations at East Lawn Elk Grove Memorial Park & Mortuary, 9189 E. Stockton Blvd. Elk Grove, CA 95624, from 12:00 - 5:00 pm on Sun. Sept. 22nd & Sun. Sept. 29th. Funeral Services will be held at Capital City Baptist Church, 8050 Jacinto Rd. Elk Grove, CA 95758, at 11:00 am on Mon Sept. 23rd, (reception immediately following). A graveside memorial will take place on Mon. Sept, 30th, at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Rd. Dixon, CA 95620, at 12:00 pm. Flowers/plants can be sent to any of the forementioned locations, on the dates listed. Cards & other condolences may be sent to the Hobbs/Young family residence.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 19, 2019