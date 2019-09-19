Velma Lee (Phillips) Hobbs

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Velma Lee (Phillips) Hobbs.
Service Information
East Lawn Elk Grove
9189 Stockton Boulevard
Elk Grove, CA
95624
(916)-732-2031
Obituary
Send Flowers

Velma passed away peacefully on Sept. 7th in the comfort of her home, after a 3rd & final battle with cancer. She was born & raised in Taft, CA, & moved to Sacramento to pursue nursing at the age of 20; eventually marrying & becoming a mother. It is here where she lived out the remainder of her years. She leaves behind her husband of nearly 47 years; daughter; brother & sister-in-law; nephews; grand niece & nephews, extended family; countless friends; & acquaintances. Her presence will be greatly missed. There will be two visitations at East Lawn Elk Grove Memorial Park & Mortuary, 9189 E. Stockton Blvd. Elk Grove, CA 95624, from 12:00 - 5:00 pm on Sun. Sept. 22nd & Sun. Sept. 29th. Funeral Services will be held at Capital City Baptist Church, 8050 Jacinto Rd. Elk Grove, CA 95758, at 11:00 am on Mon Sept. 23rd, (reception immediately following). A graveside memorial will take place on Mon. Sept, 30th, at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Rd. Dixon, CA 95620, at 12:00 pm. Flowers/plants can be sent to any of the forementioned locations, on the dates listed. Cards & other condolences may be sent to the Hobbs/Young family residence.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.