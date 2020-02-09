Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Velma M. Adamy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Velma Marie Adamy passed away peacefully on Jan. 21, 2020 at her home in Cameron Park. She was born in Quito, Tenn., April 27, 1937. Velma met the love of her life, Judson Adamy, at a USO Dance and the two were married on Dec. 18, 1953. They traveled the country and world as a Military family. They settled in Cameron Park after Jud's retirement from the Military. Velma is preceded in death by her husband Jud, son Judson and daughter Kathryn Broda. She is survived by her daughter June Adamy, of Fairfield, son Joseph Adamy, of Citrus Heights, daughter Della Rutz of Pollock Pines as well as three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Velma enjoyed life to the fullest with unending energy having become a marksman on the shooting range, riding motorcycles, being a Girl Scout leader and an experienced traveler. Later she enjoyed her southern cooking and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be laid to rest along with Judson at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at Green Valley Mortuary, Rescue, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, at 11 a.m.

