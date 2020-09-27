Our beloved, Velma Mae Rushton, 63, of Sacramento, California, departed this life suddenly on September 12, 2020. She was born in Independence, Louisiana to Hattie Bell and John D. Rushton. Velma was employed with the Employment Development Department, Franchise Tax Board, and Campbell Soup Company. She retired from the Campbell Soup company in 2013. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and a brother, David Rushton. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and sister. She leaves to cherish her memories her son, Corey, daughter, Kourtney, 2 grandchildren, Aladria and Corey Jr., twin sister, Georgia (Mitchell), 5 brothers John, Roosevelt (Diana), Jerry, Raymond, and Harrell (Aquilla), auntie, Alvana Head, a special ex-sister-in-law Theresa Kendricks-Rushton, family dog, Diamond, who she referred to as "the Love Dog" and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends. Grave Site Services at Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes 4701 Marysville Blvd Sacramento, CA 95838 September 28, 2020 10AM *MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED* Flowers may be sent to Morgan Jones Funeral Home 4200 Broadway Sacramento, CA 95818



