Velma Turner

March 3, 2019 One of Jesus own Prayer Warrior has finally gone home, leaving her devotes and loving, children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, church family and friends. All are welcome for her homegoing on Monday, March 11, 11am at Williams Memorial COGIC, 4495 Martin Luther King Blvd. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery. Service provided by Morgan Jones Funeral Home.
Morgan Jones Funeral Home
4200 Broadway
Sacramento, CA 95818
(916) 452-4444
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 10, 2019
