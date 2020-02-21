Verda Marie FitzGerald Age 85, passed peacefully on 1/21/2020. She was born 4/16/1934 to Alfred and Lena Hardey in Opelousas, Louisiana. She lived most of her life in California, Sacramento and Folsom area. Beloved Wife of Edward R. FitzGerald for 35 Years. Beloved Mother to Stephen J. Cerniglia, Frank P. Cerniglia, Sean A. Cerniglia, Katrina A. Knee. She is survived by her Husband, her 4 Children, her 6 Grandchildren, 1 Great Grandchild. Besides spending time with her Family, Verda had a passion for Gardening, Sewing and Quilt making, puzzles and Cooking. She loved her Family so very much. She will be layed to rest in Chatagnier, Louisiana.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 21, 2020