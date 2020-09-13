Verla Everson of Elk Grove, California passed peacefully Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 91 with her family at her side. She is survived by her daughter Lois Campbell, granddaughters Jenette Kwong and Alexis Adams, sisters Katie Manica and Mary Jane Forgey, great grandchildren Amber and Chase Kwong, two nephews, and loving extended family and friends. Verla was born in Diamond Springs on a ranch and grew up in the area. She was a resident of Elk Grove over 70 years, loved the community and people. She is a graduate of Elk Grove High School and Cosumnes River College. She had a zest for life and delighted in conversing with people. She managed the Old Elk Grove Tavern restaurant, worked catering, trail rides, and retired as a manager with the California Highway Patrol. She enjoyed traveling; the ocean, Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, Canada, China, Europe, and especially Italy. Our family appreciates the caring Elk Grove Carlton Staff beyond measure. Internment is through Elk Grove Herberger Chapel. She will be laid to rest at Hilltop Cemetery in a private service.



