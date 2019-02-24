Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verla Ruth Chance. View Sign

Verla Ruth (Meyer) Chance 96, passed away on January 28, 2019, in Rancho San Diego, CA. She was born April 27, 1922, in rural Sumner, IA. Verla was the daughter of Louis and Emma (Moehle) Meyer, life-long residents of Sumner, IA. Verla was well-known for her determination and spunk. Following graduation from Sumner High School in 1938, she attended and graduated from the American Institute of Business (AIB) in Des Moines, IA. She worked for Rath Packing Co.in Waterloo, IA, until 1942, when, with fellow AIB graduates, she moved to Beverly Hills, CA. She worked for a dermatologist whose patients included many of the movie stars of the 1940's. She ended her professional career in Sacramento, California as the office manager in a medical office. Verla met her husband, Major Chance, on New Years' Eve, 1944, in Huntington Beach, CA, and they were married May 10, 1946, in Norfolk, VA. They lived briefly in Baltimore, MD, Indianapolis, IN, and the San Francisco Bay Area. In 1960, the family moved to Sacramento, where they lived for 45 years, until relocating to San Diego to be closer to their son. Verla and Major enjoyed spending time together playing cards with friends and visiting new places. They traveled abroad, took cruises and vacationed with their friends. She particularly enjoyed Hawaii and Lake Tahoe. Verla is survived by her two children, Steven and Carol, and three grandchildren, Jason, Jennifer, and Emily . She is also survived by her cousin, and close childhood friend, Lorena (Kueker) Westendorf, who currently resides in Oelwein, IA. A private family burial will be at Miramar National Cemetery, San Diego, CA. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Legacy Funeral and Cremation Care in La Mesa CA. Online condolences may be made at

