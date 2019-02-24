Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vern C. Manzano M.D.. View Sign

February 20, 2019 Born in Battle Creek Michigan, Vern is pre-deceased by his parents and three siblings. He is survived by wife, Yolanda Manzano; daughter, Andrea Raymond; brothers, David and Ben Manzano; stepdaughters, Debbie and Victoria; grandchildren, Jesse and Kaitlin Raymond and Yolanda, Antonio, Monica & Nickolas Magana. Vern served in the army and was honorably discharged in 1962. Graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1965 with his medical degree. Moved to California to complete his medical residency at County Hospital and set up a private practice in internal medicine. In the late 70s, he moved his practice to Northern California and continued his work and adventures throughout the Pacific Northwest until he returned to Sacramento in the early 90s. Dr. Manzano worked at Sutter Davis ER until his retirement in 2015. Vern passed peacefully with his family by his side. A celebration of his life is being planned.

