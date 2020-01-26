Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vern Douglas Hunt. View Sign Service Information Price Funeral Chapel, Inc. 6335 Sunrise Boulevard Citrus Heights , CA 95610 (916)-725-2109 Send Flowers Obituary

Vern Douglas Hunt was a devoted and loving husband of Mary for 67 years, until her passing almost seven years ago. He was a strong, God fearing man; whose example instilled in his children just what a person of sound moral character should be. Vern was the father of 7 children, 14 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. He was born and raised in Fresno, California, however he met the love of his life, Mary Meighan, in New York as he was on his way to fight the Nazi's during World War II. They married after the war and lived together in New York. After having 2 children they moved to California and raised the rest of their family. Eventually they moved to Clearlake, California, where they spent many happy retired years together, until Mary was called home to be with the Lord. Vern lived to be 96 years old and was in good health until he too was called home to be with the Lord and to be reunited with the love of his life, Mary. He will be greatly missed by everyone who had the privilege and honor of knowing him. He will always be remembered as the greatest of spouses, fathers, grandfathers, and great grandfathers. Friends are welcome for the viewing on January 26, 2020 from 4:00-6:00PM with a rosary at 5:00PM conducted at Price Funeral Chapel at 6335 Sunrise Blvd in Citrus Heights, and are invited to attend the funeral Mass at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Rocklin on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10:00AM and the interment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery immediately following the service. Online condolences can be made at

