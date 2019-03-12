Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verna Barbara Nabity. View Sign

2019) Verna passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 4. She was born November 10, 1925 in Elba, Nebraska to James and Lizzie (Duester) Szwanek. The family moved to Cotesfield in 1930 where she attended school from kindergarten through graduation. Verna was employed at the Farmers Elevator in Cotesfield and St. Paul Cleaners until her marriage to Leo P. Nabity on June 4, 1946. They lived near St. Libory, Cotesfield and Grand Island. They had three sons: Leo James, Dan and Ron. The family moved to Sacramento, CA in 1965. Her husband died in 1967, after which Verna worked at the Montgomery Ward garden shop and the State of California as an Accounting Technician. She retired in 1988 after 13 years of state service. She was a member of the St. Charles Borromeo Parish and California State Employees Association. Verna lived a full life and enjoyed many pursuits, including gardening, quilting, baking, wood-working, grand parenting and great-grand parenting, and traveling to Nebraska to visit relatives and long-time friends. Verna was cheerful, optimistic and she greeted everyone she met with a smile. She is survived by sons, Dan (Carla) Nabity of Orangevale and Ron (Lisa) Nabity of Roseville; grandchildren, Monica Nabity, Jason (Jenny) Perrazo, Mathew (Christy) Nabity, Kenneth (Clara) Nabity and Jeffrey (Stephanie) Nabity; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Jacob, Evan, Lilly, Phoenix, Jayce, Colin and Anna. She is also survived by brothers, Frank (Mildred) Szwanek of Mullen, NE and Ed Szwanek of Evanston, WY; sisters, Katherine Kyhn and Sylvia Chelewski, both of Grand Island, NE and Rose Marie "Rosie" (Paul) Kielian of Omaha, NE; and more than 50 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, Leo James; brother, Adrian; sister-in-law, Pam; and brothers-in-law, Ron Chelewski and Monty Kyhn. Viewing and visitation will begin at 4:00 PM on Thursday, March 14 at the Harry A. Nauman & Son Funeral Chapel at 4041 Freeport Blvd in Sacramento, CA. A Rosary will follow at 7:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, March 15 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church at 7584 Center Parkway in Sacramento, CA. She will be buried in Nebraska at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at Pioneer House in Sacramento for their excellent and compassionate care of Verna during her later years of retirement and Sutter Hospice Services for their support during Verna's final days. In lieu of flowers, please spend time with your loved ones, plant flowers in your garden, or bake a cake for a friend.

2019) Verna passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 4. She was born November 10, 1925 in Elba, Nebraska to James and Lizzie (Duester) Szwanek. The family moved to Cotesfield in 1930 where she attended school from kindergarten through graduation. Verna was employed at the Farmers Elevator in Cotesfield and St. Paul Cleaners until her marriage to Leo P. Nabity on June 4, 1946. They lived near St. Libory, Cotesfield and Grand Island. They had three sons: Leo James, Dan and Ron. The family moved to Sacramento, CA in 1965. Her husband died in 1967, after which Verna worked at the Montgomery Ward garden shop and the State of California as an Accounting Technician. She retired in 1988 after 13 years of state service. She was a member of the St. Charles Borromeo Parish and California State Employees Association. Verna lived a full life and enjoyed many pursuits, including gardening, quilting, baking, wood-working, grand parenting and great-grand parenting, and traveling to Nebraska to visit relatives and long-time friends. Verna was cheerful, optimistic and she greeted everyone she met with a smile. She is survived by sons, Dan (Carla) Nabity of Orangevale and Ron (Lisa) Nabity of Roseville; grandchildren, Monica Nabity, Jason (Jenny) Perrazo, Mathew (Christy) Nabity, Kenneth (Clara) Nabity and Jeffrey (Stephanie) Nabity; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Jacob, Evan, Lilly, Phoenix, Jayce, Colin and Anna. She is also survived by brothers, Frank (Mildred) Szwanek of Mullen, NE and Ed Szwanek of Evanston, WY; sisters, Katherine Kyhn and Sylvia Chelewski, both of Grand Island, NE and Rose Marie "Rosie" (Paul) Kielian of Omaha, NE; and more than 50 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, Leo James; brother, Adrian; sister-in-law, Pam; and brothers-in-law, Ron Chelewski and Monty Kyhn. Viewing and visitation will begin at 4:00 PM on Thursday, March 14 at the Harry A. Nauman & Son Funeral Chapel at 4041 Freeport Blvd in Sacramento, CA. A Rosary will follow at 7:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, March 15 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church at 7584 Center Parkway in Sacramento, CA. She will be buried in Nebraska at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at Pioneer House in Sacramento for their excellent and compassionate care of Verna during her later years of retirement and Sutter Hospice Services for their support during Verna's final days. In lieu of flowers, please spend time with your loved ones, plant flowers in your garden, or bake a cake for a friend. Funeral Home Harry A. Nauman & Son

4041 Freeport Blvd

Sacramento , CA 95822

(916) 452-6157 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close