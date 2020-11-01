Verna L Benedict
October 17, 2020
Sacramento, California - Verna L Benedict, a long-time resident of Sacramento, passed away on October 17, 2020. Verna was born in Aberdeen, WA and graduated from Hoquiam High School with class of 1946. In 1951, she graduated with a BA in elementary education from Washington State College, where she also was a member of the WSC band majorette team. She remained an active member of the Tri-Delta sorority throughout her life. While teaching elementary school in Portland, OR, she met Donald W. Benedict. They were married in 1954. Don's career brought them to Sacramento where they lived for 45 years in the home Don designed and built in the South Land Park area and raised their 4 children. They moved to Eskaton Village Carmichael in 2003. Verna was an active homemaker and volunteer for her children's many activities, including serving on the Council for her daughters' Job's Daughters Bethel and attending her son's baseball games. Verna loved to play tennis, bridge and Bunco with her friends from the neighborhood and at Park Terrace. She also enjoyed tracing her family's genealogy as a member and President of the Sacramento Genealogical Society. Verna and Don were avid dancers, teaching folk, square and polka dancing, and were active members of the Sacramento Polka Boosters. Verna was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Donald W. Benedict, and her son, Rusty. She is survived by her daughters, Debra (Steve), Susan, Anita, and daughter-in-law Lisa, and her granddaughters, Emma and Rebecca. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Eskaton Village ALU and MCU for their loving, kind and compassionate care of Verna. Interment will be at a later date. Donations may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
