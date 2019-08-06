Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verna Eileen Miller Fairchild. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Living a long, loving, and laughter-filled life, Verna's died on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Born in Oregon, she lived most of her 99 years in California. She and her older sister were raised by resourceful and supportive parents, who did whatever had to be done during the Depression. As a teen, she learned puppeteering with marionettes, performing at the World Exposition on Treasure Island. Later, she was a recreation leader in Richmond. Verna was the first in her family to attend and graduate college and, it was at U.C. Berkeley, that she met the love of her life, Roy W. Fairchild. They married in 1942 and were married 57 years, and had three daughters. Verna and Roy loved to travel, and they explored Switzerland, Norway, England, Scotland, and the Marshall Islands where they taught "family life" together for the World Council of Churches. Back at home she enjoyed being a Camp Fire Girls leader, as well as volunteering for the Marin County Democrats, Marin Suicide Prevention, and Seek & Find Thrift Store. Verna valued her community at First Presbyterian Church in San Anselmo, CA., having served as an Elder and Deacon. It is there, that her memorial service and life celebration will be held on Saturday, August 10 at 2:00pm. Verna's passing was preceded by her husband Roy. She is survived by daughters Janice, Nancy (John Schwefel), and Christie (Art Olson), two grandsons (Peter and Benjamin Schwefel), two step grandsons (Clint and Clay Olson), and two great grandsons (Sylas and Rain Arthur Olson).

