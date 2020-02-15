Verner Peter Larsen was a born June 27, 1927 and passed away quietly January 17, 2020. He is survived by his son Bruce Larsen of Sacramento and 3 sisters - Agnes Hughes of Chula Vista, Ca., Ellen Hallal of Santa Monica Ca., and Karen Pope of Tulsa Ok. A Memorial Service will be held February 27 at 10am at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Sacramento. Memorial donations may be made to the UU Society of Sacramento or to the Friends of the Sacramento Public Library.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 15, 2020