A Mighty Man of God, retired from McClellan Air Force Base, leaving his devoted wife Golia Baker of 70 years, and a host of nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, church family and friends. Friends are welcome for visitation on Tues, April 9, 4-7pm at Morgan Jones Chapel of Chimes, 4200 Broadway and attend his celebration of life on Thursday, April 11, 1pm at Calvary Christian Center, 2667 Del Paso Blvd. Interment at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, CA.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernon E. Baker.
Morgan Jones Funeral Home
4200 Broadway
Sacramento, CA 95818
(916) 452-4444
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 7, 2019