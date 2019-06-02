Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernon Eugene Frediani. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Vernon Eugene Frediani, age 85 passed away on May 22, 2019. He was the husband of Phyllis Frediani married for 63 years. Born in San Francisco, CA son of Victor John Frediani and Antionette Lalk. He attended schools in San Francisco, Napa and Sacramento. Vernon was employed at Pacific Bell for 35 years and worked as a manager in the Coin Collection Department. He also served in the Navy Reserve for eight years. Vernon adoringly known as Dad, Mr. Fred and Grandpa Fred has three sons, Vernon Jr., Michael and Richard; three daughters-in-law, eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He will be remembered for his mentoring, long talks and funny stories. He participated in Go-karting for many years and also enjoyed pheasant hunting, fishing and camping with friends. He and Phyllis traveled to Italy to celebrate their 50 year Wedding Anniversary. They lived in Cupertino for 30 years and back to Sacramento for 20 years. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Cemetery and Funeral Center, 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, CA. Luncheon to follow at St. Mary. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the , 1455 Response Rd., #190, Sacramento, CA 95815 Tax ID#13-3039601

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.