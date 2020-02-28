Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernon LeRoy Driffill. View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Ignatius Send Flowers Obituary

Vernon LeRoy Driffill, born February 1, 1928, passed away peacefully in his home in Sacramento on February 17, 2020. A respected member of his community, regular attendee of St. Ignatius Loyola Parish, and beloved family man, he will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Vernon was born in Galesburg, Illinois, and graduated from Sacramento High School in 1946. He served his country in the United States Army and worked at Chevron/Standard Oil Co. for over thirty years. He enjoyed playing golf, traveling, and spending time with his family. Vernon is survived by his wife, Dorothy, his four children, Daniel, Patricia, Terri, and Julie, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The funeral mass will be held at St. Ignatius on March 3 at 11 a.m., where friends and family alike will gather to honor his life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made in Vernon's name to St. Ignatius.

