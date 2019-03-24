Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Veronica Mae Amoruso. View Sign

Veronica Silvey and Vincent Amoruso were married in April 1952 until his passing in September 2010. Together they had seven children, Linda, Vincent, Roselyn (Mark), Thomas, Gregory (Bonnie), Colette (Robert), and Cynthia (John). Veronica also has eleven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Veronica's parents, Hazel and Frank Silvey, and her brother Francis Silvey were predeceased. Vince and Veronica worked well together early on in their marriage. In 1960, they purchased The Plaza Motel in West Sacramento where they raised their growing family. In 1971, Veronica decided to work outside of their shared business together, and was employed with the Employment Development Department where she retired after 22 years of State Service. In retirement, Vince and Veronica enjoyed traveling extensively throughout the South Western and Northern United States visiting many historical places including American Indian Reservations, and State and Federal lands. Throughout their life, the Amoruso family vacationed in the Santa Cruz area to enjoy the beach and the sun. On Tuesday, March 26, 2019, beginning at 6pm, the viewing and Rosary will be held at Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home located at 5401 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento. On Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 10:30 am a Catholic Mass will be held at Our Lady of Grace Church in West Sacramento. The graveside service will immediately follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Sacramento. The reception will immediately follow.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 24, 2019

Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home

