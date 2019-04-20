Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Veronica Mary Chesrow. View Sign

Survived by her three children, Erica, Michael and Christopher. Our family has been in the Sacramento area since 1988. Mom was a beautiful woman who took care of her family. She loved her Yorkshire terrier, Cassie, going to the beach, and reading. She will be remembered by her family and friends, especially those from her workplace, Burger Physical Therapy. Thank you to the Kaiser staff and the hospice staff who all helped us through a difficult time. Thank you, Mom, for giving us wonderful lives. Private services to be held later.

