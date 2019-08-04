Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Veronica "Ronie" (Mendoza) Wilbur. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ronie passed peacefully and without pain on July 12th, 2019 from Ductile Carcinoma. Born on July 29th 1959 in Morenci AZ. to Albino "Al" and Mary Mendoza. As Al advanced in the railroad industry, the family moved to Chicago, Elko NV and eventually to Sacramento where Ronie graduated from Mira Loma HS in 1977. After highschool Ronie studied Interior design at American River College and worked at Hatch Heating and Air, The State of California Secretary of State, Kauffmens Clothing, McCurry's Cameras and Rainforth-Grau Architects. In 1979, Ronie met the love of her life, Phil Wilbur, at a Sacramento State faternity toga party. It was love at first sight for Phil when he saw the beautiful girl who won "Best Female Toga" that night. He had to meet her and they eventually married on September 18th, 1982 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in East Sacramento. They resided in Sacramento their entire 36 year marriage. On October 20th 1989 their son Stefan was born and Ronie left the workforce in 1991 to be a stay at home mom. She always made sure Stefan had a hot breakfast and a "fun" lunch to take to school. Ronie was "mom" to the neighborhood kids and always had drinks and popsicles to share at the nightly basketball games in the driveway. She also held the group to no littering and no foul language. It was not uncommon to see a disappointed child "sent away" for poor conduct to be welcomed back the next day after an apology and promise to follow the rules. Ronie enjoyed camping, family game nights, socializing with friends and family, Words With Friends, her SF Giants (would watch a blowout loss to the end), concerts and her nickel slots at Thunder Valley. Ronie would emit an aura of kindness that would attract children to smile-wave-reach for her at restaurants and other public venues. Ronie was a talented pencil artist and and had an interest in candle making and photography. She loved animals and had various rescue pets (all lived beyond their expected years). Ronie loved her cars and always preferred lots of horsepower. Ronie is preceded in death by her father Al. She is survived by her mother Mary, husband Phil, Son Stefan (fiancé Tori), Siblings: Becky (Rob) and Alex (Jan), Stella (Lisa) Nieces: Allison (fiancé Ray), Jillian, Nephews: Brad, Taylor and Zach. She also leaves behind her last rescue dog, Maggie a feisty Chihuahua/Terrier mix. As per Ronie's wishes there will be a private family internment. Ronie did not want flowers but wished that any donations go to the Sacramento SCPA.

