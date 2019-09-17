Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verrill (Canada) Bassett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Verrill (Canada) Bassett passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the age of 72 after a battle with ovarian cancer. She was a 38-year resident of Fair Oaks, California. Verrill was born in Antioch, California on December 1, 1946 to Walter and Virginia Canada. She graduated from Antioch H.S. and Diablo Valley College and attended Sacramento State. Dedication and love for family defined who she was. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Lyle Bassett, who lovingly cared for her during her illness. She is also survived by her sons and daughters-in-law Kevin and Susan Bassett of Gold River and Eric and Kristen Bassett of Sacramento, and her five treasured grandchildren: Ryan, Jace, Jack, Kara and Luke. Her brother and sister-in-law Steve and Pam Canada survive her as do her nieces, friends and her 35+ year Ladies Bunco Group. Verrill was the wife and mother that all husbands and children should be lucky enough to have. She was a successful businesswoman who, together with Lyle, owned and operated Riverview International Trucks in West Sacramento. Gratitude for her extended family of Riverview's employees and customers guided her work, and she was well respected by all. With great joy she attended more than anyone's fair share of sporting and school events for her sons and grandchildren. Her family always knew that she was cheering for them in every aspect of their lives. Her love, kindness and thoughtfulness will be missed. A celebration of Verrill's life will be held on Saturday, September 21, at Noon at the Sacramento Regional Builders Exchange at 5370 Elvas Ave. in Sacramento. In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable contribution. Among Verrill's favorites were Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services,

Verrill (Canada) Bassett passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the age of 72 after a battle with ovarian cancer. She was a 38-year resident of Fair Oaks, California. Verrill was born in Antioch, California on December 1, 1946 to Walter and Virginia Canada. She graduated from Antioch H.S. and Diablo Valley College and attended Sacramento State. Dedication and love for family defined who she was. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Lyle Bassett, who lovingly cared for her during her illness. She is also survived by her sons and daughters-in-law Kevin and Susan Bassett of Gold River and Eric and Kristen Bassett of Sacramento, and her five treasured grandchildren: Ryan, Jace, Jack, Kara and Luke. Her brother and sister-in-law Steve and Pam Canada survive her as do her nieces, friends and her 35+ year Ladies Bunco Group. Verrill was the wife and mother that all husbands and children should be lucky enough to have. She was a successful businesswoman who, together with Lyle, owned and operated Riverview International Trucks in West Sacramento. Gratitude for her extended family of Riverview's employees and customers guided her work, and she was well respected by all. With great joy she attended more than anyone's fair share of sporting and school events for her sons and grandchildren. Her family always knew that she was cheering for them in every aspect of their lives. Her love, kindness and thoughtfulness will be missed. A celebration of Verrill's life will be held on Saturday, September 21, at Noon at the Sacramento Regional Builders Exchange at 5370 Elvas Ave. in Sacramento. In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable contribution. Among Verrill's favorites were Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services, https://www.sacramentofoodbank.org/ , and Saint John's Program for Real Change, https://saintjohnsprogram.org/ Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 17, 2019

