Veta Bernice Lewis Smith was born on July 10, 1950, in Jackson, Mississippi, to Johnnie Lewis and Dessie Ree Preston. Alumni of Grant Union High School, Sacramento State University and San Francisco State University. Veta worked as an educator before finally moving to management and retiring with over 25 years of service with Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E). Veta loved the Lord, as well as Civil Rights, Social Justice, Education and her family. Veta Smith's sunset was July 25, 2019. Preceding in death are her Mother & Father. She leaves to mourn her passing, her Son, Atiba Smith (Sharlene); Daughter, Beya Pasha (Omar Pasha, Sr.); Grandchildren, Alex Francis, Omar Pasha, Jr., X Pasha, Atiya Smith & Aaron Holmes; her Sisters, Minne Lee McCulley, Johnnie Mae Williams, both of Denver, CO.; Doris Lewis of Sacramento, CA; and her Brother, James Lewis, also from Sacramento. As well, she also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews, great & grand relatives, cousins; friends and her sisterhood circles; relatives in New York, Wisconsin & Mississippi. Veta Smith was a loving wife, grandmother, mother, sister, daughter, niece and friend. Veta was also lovingly known as Big Mama. We love and miss you so much. Veta's Life Celebration is Thursday, August 1, at Brickhouse Art Gallery, 2837 36th Street, Sacramento, 95817. 5:30pm until 8:30pm

Veta Bernice Lewis Smith was born on July 10, 1950, in Jackson, Mississippi, to Johnnie Lewis and Dessie Ree Preston. Alumni of Grant Union High School, Sacramento State University and San Francisco State University. Veta worked as an educator before finally moving to management and retiring with over 25 years of service with Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E). Veta loved the Lord, as well as Civil Rights, Social Justice, Education and her family. Veta Smith's sunset was July 25, 2019. Preceding in death are her Mother & Father. She leaves to mourn her passing, her Son, Atiba Smith (Sharlene); Daughter, Beya Pasha (Omar Pasha, Sr.); Grandchildren, Alex Francis, Omar Pasha, Jr., X Pasha, Atiya Smith & Aaron Holmes; her Sisters, Minne Lee McCulley, Johnnie Mae Williams, both of Denver, CO.; Doris Lewis of Sacramento, CA; and her Brother, James Lewis, also from Sacramento. As well, she also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews, great & grand relatives, cousins; friends and her sisterhood circles; relatives in New York, Wisconsin & Mississippi. Veta Smith was a loving wife, grandmother, mother, sister, daughter, niece and friend. Veta was also lovingly known as Big Mama. We love and miss you so much. Veta's Life Celebration is Thursday, August 1, at Brickhouse Art Gallery, 2837 36th Street, Sacramento, 95817. 5:30pm until 8:30pm Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 30, 2019

