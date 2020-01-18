Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vickie Arlene Gardner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Vickie was dearly loved by her friends and family. Preceded in death by husband Charles Gardner, parents Vincent and Edith Livingston as well as sister and brother-in-law Muriel and Al Dupzyk. Vickie is survived by brothers and sisters-in-law Richard and Pamela Livingston, Michael and Barbara Livingston, Larry and Vicki Livingston, and sister and brother-in-law Patti and Ted Henley, as well as many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Vickie loved traveling whether it was a day trip or vacations with family and friends. She had a caring heart and a generous spirit. She was born and lived as a beloved child of God. A graveside service will be held at Mount Vernon Mortuary on Friday January 24th at 2:00 pm.

