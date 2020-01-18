Vickie was dearly loved by her friends and family. Preceded in death by husband Charles Gardner, parents Vincent and Edith Livingston as well as sister and brother-in-law Muriel and Al Dupzyk. Vickie is survived by brothers and sisters-in-law Richard and Pamela Livingston, Michael and Barbara Livingston, Larry and Vicki Livingston, and sister and brother-in-law Patti and Ted Henley, as well as many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Vickie loved traveling whether it was a day trip or vacations with family and friends. She had a caring heart and a generous spirit. She was born and lived as a beloved child of God. A graveside service will be held at Mount Vernon Mortuary on Friday January 24th at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 18, 2020