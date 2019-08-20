Vickie Gomez 56, passed away on August 14, 2019. Vickie was born and raised in Sacramento, CA. Vickie was preceded in death by her parents Guadalupe Hinojoza and Miguel Gomez. Vickie was one of seventeen children. Services will be held on Wednesday August 21, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Rose's church 5961 Franklin Blvd. Internment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery 6509 Fruitridge Rd. Immediately following internment will be a reception at the VFW-67 2784 Stockton Blvd.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 20, 2019