Vickie Marie Vera
Vickie Marie Vera was born on May 25, 1949 in Honolulu, HI to Mary and Manuel Hewitt and passed away on July 21, 2020 at the age of 71 in Loomis, CA surrounded by her loved ones. As a child, Vickie grew up in Texas, Montana, and Arizona before settling in Loomis, CA where she graduated from Del Oro High School and went on to attend Sierra College. At an early age she found her passion for art. She loved to draw and paint and was an amazing artist. Vickie was a dedicated mother and treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She is preceded in death by her father Manuel, mother Mary and husband Enrique. She is survived by her children Jennifer Armstrong, Kimberly Munoz, Roberto Vera, Darryl Vera, Angelina Vera and Adrienne Vera; two sons-in-law Jose Munoz and Rob Armstrong; 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. A viewing (limited to 10 people or less due to Covid-19) will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 between 11am - 12pm at PRICE FUNERAL CHAPEL (6335 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights, CA 95610, Ph. 916-725-2109). Interment following at Newcastle Cemetery (850 Taylor Road, Newcastle, CA 95658) at 1pm.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
