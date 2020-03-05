Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vicky Saint Arias. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Vicky Saint Arias was born on Nov 1,1955. She passed away peacefully on Feb 11, 2020. She was a native Sacramentian and an enrolled member of the Blackfeet Tribe. Survived by parents Victor and Sara Arias, siblings Patricia, Robert, Kym Arias and nephew Marquis Molina, and numerous God children. A 1973 graduate of Hiram Johnson High School, attended Sacramento City College, graduated from Sacramento Skills and Business Education Center. Employed by the Department of Justice from 1985 until retirement as a Criminal Identification Specialist ll in 2011. Known for her cooking stills, creative holiday decoration, gift giving, witty one liners, and an infectious laugh. She was sincere in her opinions and justly shared them when needed. Avid reader, enjoyed movies, various genres of music, loved her dogs, traveling and relished estate/garage sales. She never played sports but she was a "couch sport broadcaster" when it came to watching all the NBA teams with our Mom and cousin Caroline. Following the diagnosis of stage 4 liver cancer , Vicky's choice to live her remaining 9 months the warmth of the sun, tending to her succulents plants and shopping. Thanks fo the Hospice Staff during her last week at home. For Vicky's love of children in lieu of flowers donate to any children's organization or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Celebration of her life will be March 8, 2020 located at Elk Grove Park Pavilion,9950 Elk Grove Florin Road, Elk Grove Calif 95624 from 1pm to 4pm. Friends and Family are Welcome

