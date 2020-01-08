Of Citrus Heights, CA, passed away early morning December 26, 2019, 3 1/2 months after his wife of 64 years, Irene's passing. A native of North Dakota, the 7th child of 7 siblings, 86 years of age. Victor is survived by his two sons: Duane (Sherry) Stoltz, Citrus Heights, Daryl (Antoinette) Stoltz, Elk Grove; his 3 grandchildren: Shalen, Bradley, Terra; 6 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild. Friends and Family are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at ST. Mel Catholic Church (4745 Pennsylvania Ave, Fair Oaks, CA) on Friday, Jan 10, 2020 at 10:30 AM, with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 10:00 AM. Price Funeral Home 916.725.2109 - A full obituary is being placed on pricefuneralchapel.com, please share memories and online condolences on Vic's wall there.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 8, 2020