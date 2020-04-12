Victor (Vic) Callen, son of Fred and Marge Callen, went home to be with the LORD on Thursday, April 2. A long-time Northern California resident, Vic is survived by his wife Victoria (Vicky), a son (Mike) and four daughters (Vicki, Jennifer, Johanna, and Bridget), several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his brother Garry (along with his wife Judy), and hundreds of friends, all of whom he loved deeply. Vic will be missed, but we rest in the comfort of knowing that he has gone home to be with his Savior. A memorial service will be scheduled as the events of the world allow, most likely in late May or early June.

