Victor Frederick Strauch IV, 55, died March 26, 2020. Born July 7, 1964. He is survived by his mother Joyce Rau of Citrus Heights, daughter and son-in-law Jenae and Michael Davenport of Sacramento. Vic worked for many years as a water delivery man and was very proud of his many years of service to the Sierra Springs Water Company. Vic was a very loving father who would do anything for anyone whenever they needed him. He dedicated many years to the race community, working as a mechanic in several pit crews at All American Speedway and racing with his Uncle Don in the Vintage Midget Auto Races. Vic is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was truly loved, and blessed by many others! He will be missed.

