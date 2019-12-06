Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victor L. Senecal. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Victor passed away peacefully at home in Sacramento on 11-7-19, aged 95. Born 2-28-24 in Chisholm, Minnesota, the youngest of 15 children born to John and Alexina Senecal. In 1925, the family moved to a small dairy farm in Groton, New York, where Vic grew up. During WWll he enlisted in the Army Air Corps and served in the Pacific from New Guinea to Japan. After discharge he married his high-school sweetheart, Bette Dempsey. Desiring a warmer climate, they relocated to the San Francisco Bay Area where Vic attended San Jose State College under the GI Bill. Upon graduation he worked for many years in the agricultural chemical & fertilizer business, then later in agricultural trucking, spending most of those years in Sacramento. Vic was a longtime trusted friend, confidant and financial adviser to all of his social and business acquaintances. He was a founding member of Sacramento's Presentation Parish, an active member of the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank, a longtime Oakland A's baseball fan, and a devoted husband and father to his appreciative family. Survived by his children Bill (Karen), Kathy, Janet (Bob), Tom (Carrie), grandchildren Tony (Michele), Corinne, Kyle, Stephanie (Corey), Heather, great-grandchild Quinn, and father-in-law to Dave Lore. Preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Bette, and daughter Mary Anne. Services followed by a reception to be held Wednesday, December 11th at 11:00 am at Presentation Parish 4123 Robertson Avenue, Sacramento 95821. Remembrance donations can be made to Mercy Hospice 9912 Business Park Drive, Suite 100, Sacramento, CA 95827, or to St. Vincent de Paul (Food Bank) in care of Presentation Parish, or to your local food locker.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 6, 2019

