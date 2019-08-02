Born February 9, 1952 in Sacramento, CA. Passed away battling cancer on July 20, 2019. Survived by his sons Isaac, Erik, his grandchildren, Isaac, Isaiah and Gabrielle; brothers and sisters: Joseph, Patricia Barney, Gaudencio, Teresa Fenis, Irene Hearn, Gloria R. Seyford, Demetrio, Marcelina R. Bell, Darlene Gibson, Peter and a host of loving nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by father Gaudencio Daclan Rivera, mother Marcelina Dobales Rivera, brothers Semion, Gregory, Andre, sisters Mary, Elizabeth. He served in the United States Marine Corps. His passion was running: cross country, marathons, and fun runs. Enjoyed gardening, golfing and fixing bikes to give away for those of need. He walked and talked with the homeless. He will be forever loved and missed by all who knew him. On August 3, 2019 Interment at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Sacramento, CA. Celebration of life for immediate family.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 2, 2019