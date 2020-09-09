1/1
Victoria Ann "Vickie" Santos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victoria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born September 20, 1967, Passed on August 26, 2020. She is remembered in Broderick for her generosity, her love of dogs, and the unconditional love for her children. Though taken unexpectedly, her memory will continue to live on. She is survived by her six children: Jessica, Jacklyn, Antonio, Valentino, Joseph, and Samantha; her six grandchildren; her siblings and even more family and friends. The family has opted for an intimate gathering for the celebration of her life, date to be determined.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved