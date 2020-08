Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Victoria's life story with friends and family

Share Victoria's life story with friends and family

Victoria Martinez passed away on March 16th, 2020 at the age of 94. Preceded in death by her sons Freddie & Noni Martinez. Survived by her 3 children Lona, David & Sandra and numerous grandchildren. Services will be today at Sunset Lawn at 10am.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store