Victoria "Vicki" Nygren
Vicki was born April 29, 1951, in Sacramento, CA and passed away in Elk Grove, CA on June 23, 2020. She was a cancer survivor and a heart transplant recipient. She graduated from Luther Burbank High School in 1969. Vicki was employed by the State of CA (P.O.S.T.) for 30 years. She is survived by Erik, her husband of 37 years, son Matthew (Marcia) Clark, grandchildren Scarlett and Jude, who were the light of her life. Also survived by her father, Warne, brother Mark (Toni) Clark, sister Joyce Clark and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was a kind and gentle soul who loved all animals, almost as much as she loved her son and grandchildren. Vicki's last words were "I want to be crystal clear and free as the wind". We love you and miss you deeply.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 7, 2020.
