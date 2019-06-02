Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victoria O. Wallace. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Victoria O. Wallace passed away on January 26, 2019 at her home in Lincoln with her husband, Ronald Peetz, by her side. Victoria was born the day before Christmas in 1945 to parents, John and Marcie Wallace. She attended Sacramento schools and developed an early interest in art. That interest carried her through to receive a master's degree in ceramics at CSUS. She studied with noted art professor Ruth Rippon. Victoria met her husband in college and both became art instructors in the San Juan Unified School District and retired from that district. Victoria spent her career at Casa Roble H.S. teaching one of the most popular courses on campus. Victoria and Ronald's daughter, Natalie, also followed her own art muse and graduated from

Victoria O. Wallace passed away on January 26, 2019 at her home in Lincoln with her husband, Ronald Peetz, by her side. Victoria was born the day before Christmas in 1945 to parents, John and Marcie Wallace. She attended Sacramento schools and developed an early interest in art. That interest carried her through to receive a master's degree in ceramics at CSUS. She studied with noted art professor Ruth Rippon. Victoria met her husband in college and both became art instructors in the San Juan Unified School District and retired from that district. Victoria spent her career at Casa Roble H.S. teaching one of the most popular courses on campus. Victoria and Ronald's daughter, Natalie, also followed her own art muse and graduated from UCLA with an art major and currently works at the Broad Museum in Los Angeles. Victoria was dedicated to her family and enjoyed living in her rural home on enough acreage that allowed for raising numerous pets....pygmy goats, chickens, ducks, cats and dogs ...each with their own unique personalities that brought her endless pleasure. Her kind disposition and gentle demeanor guided her successfully through life. Victoria was one of the fortunate being able to fulfill her dreams.....to have an artistic career that she loved,.... to build and live in a comfortable home in the country ...and to top it all off...just to love and be loved in return. She will be missed. Services are to be private. Any donations in her memory can be made to . Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites UCLA Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.