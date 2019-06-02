Victoria O. Wallace passed away on January 26, 2019 at her home in Lincoln with her husband, Ronald Peetz, by her side. Victoria was born the day before Christmas in 1945 to parents, John and Marcie Wallace. She attended Sacramento schools and developed an early interest in art. That interest carried her through to receive a master's degree in ceramics at CSUS. She studied with noted art professor Ruth Rippon. Victoria met her husband in college and both became art instructors in the San Juan Unified School District and retired from that district. Victoria spent her career at Casa Roble H.S. teaching one of the most popular courses on campus. Victoria and Ronald's daughter, Natalie, also followed her own art muse and graduated from UCLA with an art major and currently works at the Broad Museum in Los Angeles. Victoria was dedicated to her family and enjoyed living in her rural home on enough acreage that allowed for raising numerous pets....pygmy goats, chickens, ducks, cats and dogs ...each with their own unique personalities that brought her endless pleasure. Her kind disposition and gentle demeanor guided her successfully through life. Victoria was one of the fortunate being able to fulfill her dreams.....to have an artistic career that she loved,.... to build and live in a comfortable home in the country ...and to top it all off...just to love and be loved in return. She will be missed. Services are to be private. Any donations in her memory can be made to .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 2, 2019