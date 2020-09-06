August 1, 2020 Having lived a long and fulfilling life, Vickie Smith passed peacefully in the presence of family on August 1, 2020. She was one of nine children raised on a wheat farm in central Kansas by Casper and Irene Schnittker, staunch German Catholics, and equally staunch Roosevelt Democrats. She and her loving parents and family members survived both the dust bowl and the Great Depression by grit and hard work. When World War II broke out, she eagerly joined the ranks of millions of other American women on the industrial front lines and relished her role as a real "Rosie the Riveter" at the Beechcraft airplane plant in Wichita, Kansas. There she met her future husband, John Smith, who was an aircraft inspector at the plant. After their marriage in 1943, husband "Johnny" joined the U.S. Army Air Force and served as a navigator during WWII. After the war, Vickie and Johnny enjoyed a 20-year Air Force career that took the family to overseas duty stations in Guam, the Panama Canal Zone, and to bases in Montana, Virginia, and California. Daughter Sharon Amiratti and son David Smith became veteran "military brats" during the family's many transfers and moves. While her children were in college, Vickie fulfilled a life-long dream and enrolled in nursing school at Sacramento City College. After graduating at the top of her class, she joined the nursing staff at the new UC Davis Medical Center as an NSICU nurse, and she later worked at Sutter General Hospital. After finishing her nursing career, she embraced her role as grandmother to Arianna Smith, Sylvia Benson and Laura Benson, and as great-grandmother to Anthony and Mariella Neuburger. Vickie's life-long interests, many of which she passed on to her children and grandchildren, included gardening, reading, baking, politics, walking, duplicate bridge, and travel. Highlights of her retirement years included a "grand tour" of Europe with son David, and many Caribbean and Alaskan cruises with her sisters. She was very appreciative of the attention and care she received from her caregivers at Walnut House and Green Valley Hospice during her final months and weeks. Family services will be held at a future date.



