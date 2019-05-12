Mrs. Viktoria Lynne (Davidson) Bik, of Rancho Cordova, California, born on July 25, 1957 in Chico, California, to the late Shirley Bullard and the late Dell Davidson. Viktoria passed away at age 61 on May 2, 2019 in Sacramento, California. She was an employee at VSP and graduated from San Juan High School in 1975. Viktoria was the loving wife of Karl Bik. She was preceded in death by her brother, Danny Davidson. Viktoria is survived by her children, Nikole Mahon (Tommy), Felicia Fitchie (Tommy); Cara Armstrong (Charles), Cody Bik (Demiah), Jonathan Bik (Thea); sister, Cindy Denney (Donny); and grandchildren, Christian, Blu, Logan, Isis, Angelica, Tyler, Arianna, Enzo, Roman, Aiden, Max, and Liam. Friends and family members may attend the memorial service on Friday, May 17 at 2:00PM at East Lawn Mortuary, 5757 Greenback Lane, Sacramento, California, 95841. The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to either the Lung Cancer Research Foundation or Sacramento SPCA in honor of Viktoria Bik.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 12, 2019