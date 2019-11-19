Seaman First Class Vincent A. La Bate, US Navy Combat Construction Battalion, veteran of the Battle of Okinawa, recipient of the Bronze star and Purple Heart, met the Lord 8 November 2019, appropriately, on Veteran's Day weekend. He is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Rose La Bate and survived by his children Rosemary (Michael) Dougherty, Vincent (Sally) La Bate and Phyllis (Brian) Reed; grandchildren Simon (Kendra) Dougherty, Benjamin Dougherty, and Mary Jane Dougherty, Esther (Jeffrey) Marlatt, Giovanna (Tyler) McDanel and Audrey (Victor) San Pedro; great-grandchildren Mason, Gavin and Rylie Dougherty, Sophia and Shawn Marlatt, and Juliet McDanel. His siblings, Ann and Emilio La Bate, also survive him. His long life was marked by service; first to God, then his family and his community. Vincent was a Carmichael resident and usher at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish since 1953. He was a charter member of the Knights of Columbus since 1957. He earned the title of 4th Degree Sir Knight. Vincent served in the United States Navy from 1943 until he was Honorably Discharged in 1945. He earned a Purple Heart and Bronze Star with Asiatic-Pacific Area Ribbon for his service in World War II as a U.S. Navy Sea Bee. Vincent was also a professional photographer for McClellan Air Force Base and retired with Cal Expo Police. As a freelance photographer, Vince's work was seen throughout the community. He instructed first aid for the Red Cross and taught photography for the Boy Scouts of America for many years. His photographs have been seen worldwide. Vincent became a Reserve Deputy for the Sacramento Sheriff's Office in 1965 and humbly served the public of Sacramento for 41 years until 2006. Vincent served in multiple divisions including Main Jail Division, North Division, South Division, and Work Release. During his service he also worked as a photographer in CSI. His loving, playful, strong and kind presence, known well by so many people, will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either cause: Our Lady of Assumption RE: Parish Center/Vincent La Bate or Sheriff's Toy Project: toyproject.org Services: Vigil on Wednesday at 6:30 pm, and Memorial on Thursday at 11 am, Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 5057 Cottage Way, Carmichael, 95608.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 19, 2019