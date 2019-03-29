Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vincent A. Noyes. View Sign

Vincent A. Noyes. Passed away unexpectedly on March 15, 2019. Best friend and spouse of Charlene Noyes, father to Mitchell and Georgia, brother to Sheila Noyes of Lincoln. Also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, and many close friends. Vincent was born in 1961 and raised in Lincoln, CA. He graduated with a B.S. In Computer Science from CSU, Chico specializing in electric utility computer and software and spent the majority of his thirty plus year career working at SMUD. Vincent was the consummate Renaissance man and dabbled in winemaking, knife making, cooking, woodworking, hunting, and fishing. Per his wishes, no services will be held. Donations may be given in his name to the California Waterfowl Association at

Vincent A. Noyes. Passed away unexpectedly on March 15, 2019. Best friend and spouse of Charlene Noyes, father to Mitchell and Georgia, brother to Sheila Noyes of Lincoln. Also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, and many close friends. Vincent was born in 1961 and raised in Lincoln, CA. He graduated with a B.S. In Computer Science from CSU, Chico specializing in electric utility computer and software and spent the majority of his thirty plus year career working at SMUD. Vincent was the consummate Renaissance man and dabbled in winemaking, knife making, cooking, woodworking, hunting, and fishing. Per his wishes, no services will be held. Donations may be given in his name to the California Waterfowl Association at https://www.calwaterfowl.org/donate/memorial-gifts/ or to the organization of their choice. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close