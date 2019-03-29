Vincent A. Noyes. Passed away unexpectedly on March 15, 2019. Best friend and spouse of Charlene Noyes, father to Mitchell and Georgia, brother to Sheila Noyes of Lincoln. Also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, and many close friends. Vincent was born in 1961 and raised in Lincoln, CA. He graduated with a B.S. In Computer Science from CSU, Chico specializing in electric utility computer and software and spent the majority of his thirty plus year career working at SMUD. Vincent was the consummate Renaissance man and dabbled in winemaking, knife making, cooking, woodworking, hunting, and fishing. Per his wishes, no services will be held. Donations may be given in his name to the California Waterfowl Association at https://www.calwaterfowl.org/donate/memorial-gifts/ or to the organization of their choice.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 29, 2019