Viola Anna Andrade passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020, at the age of 95, with her family by her side. She was born on February 15, 1925 to Nicholas Rodrigues and Mabel Bora in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. At the age of 17, her family relocated to San Francisco, California where she resided until she married John Anthony Andrade in 1949. Viola and John lived in Sacramento, had two daughters and were married for 41 years until John's passing in 1990. Viola was very proud of her career with the Federal Government. She began working at the Naval Shipyard in San Francisco and concluded her over 50 year career as a Land Law Examiner with the Bureau of Land Management when she retired in 1992. She thoroughly enjoyed her career and for her dedicated and exemplary service, she received a letter from President Bush. After retirement, she became volunteer and part-time employee for McGeorge School of Law. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren as well as gardening, cooking and ceramics. She also enjoyed sharing time with her family, particularly for birthday dinners. Viola was much loved and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her daughters, Rita Andrade Montez and husband, Richard Montez and Eleanor Andrade-Silva and husband, Daniel Silva. She was also the grandmother to Renee Rodriguez, Johnathon Silva, Miranda Silva and Daniel R. Silva (Marisa) and great grandmother to Andrea and Sophia Silva. Viola also is survived by several nephews, nieces and godchildren. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private services were held on May 7th, 2020 and she was laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery. At a later date, a mass and reception will be held in memory of Viola at St. Anthony's Parish in Sacramento.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store