Or Copy this URL to Share

Viola Brown

August 6, 1926 - November 17, 2020

Rancho Cordova, California - Viola Brown went to be with the Lord Tuesday November 17, 2020. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. The viewing of the body will be at Thompsons Funeral Home from 2:00pm-6:00pm. There will be a private graveside service for the family only Wednesday November 25th at 1200pm.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store