Viola Dean Bruggy, passed away on January 31, 2020 at age 87. Viola was born in Vallejo, California, the second of six children, to Laura Louise Balsley (Fortner) and Benjamin Samuel Balsley. Her family later moved to Napa, California. Viola was married and divorced from John W. Bruggy, Jr. Surviving Viola are her three children, John, Carol, and Beverly. Viola was especially proud of graduating from St. Francis Memorial Hospital in San Francisco and serving in a long federal civil service career as a Registered Nurse. A private family graveside memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 9, 2020