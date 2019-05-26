Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Viola Louise (Meyer) Williams. View Sign Service Information Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes 4701 Marysville Boulevard Sacramento , CA 95838 (916)-256-2659 Send Flowers Obituary

Viola Louise "Vi" Williams passed away peacefully at her home in Elverta on the afternoon of May 19, 2019 at the age of 96.Vi was the second of six children born to Henry and Emilie (Leudtke) Meyer, in Pigeon, Michigan on September 22, 1922. Following the birth of two brothers, Clarence and Harold and during the "Great Depression",Henry and Emilie, at the prodding of family, sold the family farm hoping things would be better if they moved to California. During the fall and winter of 1929-30, the family travelled west into Minnesota where their youngest child Harold died of complications from measles. They travelled south and west ending up in Anaheim, CA in the early spring of 1930, where they stayed with extended family at a farm that would much later become a part of Disneyland Resort. The Meyer family moved north to Placerville, CA and finally to Elverta where they found Calvary Lutheran Church in nearby Rio Linda. The family grew with the birth of Leone and Erwin. Vi was a graduate of Grant Union High School where she and classmates won a trip on the Delta Queen Steamboat to see the World's Fair at Treasure Island. Vi attended Sacramento Junior College and, while attending college, took a test for a Civil Service position. Due to her high rating, she was hired in November 1941 and began work at the Sacramento Air Depot, McClellan Field. While working at McClellan Field, she met James R. (Roy) Williams, U.S. Army Air Corp, stationed at Mather Field, whom she would marry following the end World War II. The couple married in February 1946 and had two sons, James R. Williams II and Jay W. Williams. Vi was active in Calvary Lutheran Church, teaching Sunday School, raising her two sons, participating in youth baseball, Boy Scouts and numerous church activities. Vi continued her loyal service to the country as a civilian employee for over thirty years, retiring from Federal Service as a Budget Analyst in 1974. Following her retirement, she worked as church secretary for 20 years,retiring from her second job in 2004. Vi was active in the lives of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed her hobby of genealogy and kept meticulous records in everything she did. Vi was a faithful child of God throughout her life, proclaiming her faith through her demonstrated life of love and service to family, church, friends and all whom she met. She is survived by sons James R. Williams and wife Nicki, Jay W. Williams and wife Sue, along with grandchildren James W. Williams, Sara J. Johnson and husband Mark, Kenneth Williams, Amy L. Hogan and husband Nathan, as well as great grandchildren, Austin and Candace Williams, Rachel and William Johnson, and Evan and Joel Hogan. Viewing: May 29, 2019, 3-6 PM Sunset Lawn Chapel, 4701 Marysville Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95838. Services for Viola will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Calvary Lutheran Church ELCA, 515 L Street, Rio Linda, CA 95673. Gifts In-leu of flowers, and memorials may be made to: Calvary Lutheran Church ELCA P.O. Box 310 Rio Linda, CA 95673 (916)991-2135

