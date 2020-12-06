Violet Chan
June 29, 1928 - November 17, 2020
Sacramento, California - Violet Fong Chan of Sacramento, California passed away on November 17, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born on June 29, 1928 to the proud parents of Sam and Yee Yee Fong of West Sacramento. Violet's generosity, thoughtfulness, smile and laughter will be truly missed by her entire family & friends.
She is survived by her loving husband, Stephen H. Chan, four children & two grandchildren: daughter Stephanie Tsang & Herb, Grandchildren: Garrett & Travis Tsang; son Kevin Chan & Fern; daughter Lori Chan; and son Daron Chan & Denise.
Her surviving siblings: sister Audrey Ah Tye, brother Ed Fong-wife Priscilla, & brother Roger Fong-wife Florence. Her surviving sister in-laws: Janny Chan & Alice Wong. She was preceded in death by her brother William Fong & wife Marie, and brothers & sisters in law: Joe Chan, Raymond Ah Tye, Milton Wong, Mon & Lucy Chan.
Violet attended Lincoln School for elementary/junior high school. She graduated from Sacramento High School & Sacramento City College in Cosmetology.
Violet and Steve loved spending time together. At home, they enjoyed watching Kings basketball & SF 49er football. They enjoyed summer league bowling together. Both enjoyed annual trips to Reno, Lake Tahoe, or Las Vegas.
Violet loved sharing fun times with family & friends. Family fun included picnics & playing softball. Violet was a member of the Girl Scouts to support Stephanie & Lori and supported Kevin & the grandsons in the Boy Scouts. Violet loved her music. She attended many seasons of Music Circus productions.
Violet appreciated her caregivers who always did the best to make her life fulfilling each day.
In following with Covid-19 guidelines, there will be a private gravesite service with Pastor Ong presiding.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Violet Chan can be made to the Chinese United Methodist Church (2470 28th Avenue, Sacramento, 95822), Arthritis Foundation
(https://www.arthritis.org/donate
), or the Sutter Medical Foundation (https://www.sutterhealth.org/smcs/giving
).