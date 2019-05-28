Born March 8, 1930 in Benicia, CA to Anthony and Thelma Silveria. Passed away on May 18, 2019 in Sacramento, CA. She is survived by her daughter Ramona (Jaime) Michener of Arkansas, Dona Torell, sons Ronald (Janelle) Upton, Michael Apple, William (Kim) Upton, sister Betty Bitterman, brother Donald (Shelly) Silveria. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by daughter Julie Martin, her brothers Walter and Norman Silveria. Vie worked for the State of California for 34 years and retired in 1995. The funeral will be held on May 31, 2019 at 1:00pm at St. Mary's Cemetery located at 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, CA 95820. Reception to follow at Ron and Janelle's.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 28, 2019