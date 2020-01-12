Born January 30, 1921 in Sacramento, CA to Tock and Cook Wong, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on December 28, 2019, age 98. She is deeply missed by daughter Lorna (David) Reinecke and grandson Aaron Reinecke, all of Marion, IA. She is survived by sisters: Haroldine Lee, Marian (Chester) Huang, Julianne Asuncion and Hilda Wong; brother-in-law James (June) Owyang; sisters -in-law: Yin Bing Wong and Bessie Owyang and many nieces and nephews. She shares a special bond with Sandie (Brad) Chin. Violet is predeceased by her husband Charles; sons: Reynold & Jeffery; brother George; sisters: Hoong Yow Owyang, Ruth Pong, Annie Fong and Dorothy Wong. Violet was born on Ryde Island along the Delta, where she lived until 7. She also spent part of her childhood in China and Hawaii. She never tired of talking about living through the 1941 Pearl Harbor attack. She worked as an elevator operator at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco, before marrying Charles in 1946. Violet was a homemaker and self-taught seamstress. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, knitting and visiting with friends and relatives. Her greatest joy was time spent with grandson Aaron. During retirement, Violet & Charles traveled on several cruises. She was chatty and quick to laugh and smile. Her parting words were, "Enjoy life!" Funeral service: January 17, 2020, East Lawn-East Sacramento Mortuary, 4300 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento, CA. 10am visitation, 11am funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a .

