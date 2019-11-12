Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virgil Biondi. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Virgil Biondi passed away peacefully on the night of October 29, 2019 in Sacramento. He was 98 years old. Virgil was born in 1921, and raised in San Francisco's North Beach where he attended Galileo High School. He had a passion for baseball, playing in the neighborhood with the DiMaggio brothers, and even enjoying a short stint with the SF Seals. Naturally He was a lifelong Giants fan. The other love of his life was hunting, which began in his youth shooting rabbits for dinner on a family ranch near Los Banos. All through his life he was crazy about hunting, especially ducks - and he enjoyed cooking and eating them even more! When he was finally too old to hunt, he still enjoyed sharing his wild game sauce with friends and relatives, along with the endless batches of biscotti that he baked every year. He also enjoyed playing bridge, right up until the very end. Virgil spent four years in the Army during WW2. He enlisted right after Pearl Harbor, and ended up a Master Sergeant in the Pacific Theater. After the war, Virgil returned to SF and got back into banking, and started a family. He and Camille had been married in 1943. (They recently celebrated their happy marriage with a 76th anniversary last April!) They spent their early years in SF and Fairfield, and then settled down in Walnut Grove where Virgil worked at the Bank of Alex Brown, and dabbled in real estate. He loved the delta and the people there (and the pears!), Virgil had a very big heart. He was the guy who would help paint your house or take you to the airport, or move you into your new home. He took incredible care of his family and friends in their old age. There was nothing he wouldn't do for the people dear to him. But the most amazing thing about Virgil Biondi is that he never let his age get in his way. He was 98 years old, with the attitude of a man half his age. As one friend put it, he was a giant of a man, and he will be sorely missed. We thought he would outlive us all, and in the end, he nearly did. Surviving Virgil, is his wife Camille Biondi, his daughter Chris Culbertson of Fresno, and his son Paul Biondi and his wife, Tila, of Sacramento. He also leaves behind his grandson James Culbertson and his grand daughters Ottilia Biondi, and Kari Blakely and her husband Max and their son Ryan. Virgil was preceded in death by his first son, Craig Biondi, who passed away in 1990. A service will be held at 2:30pm on November 19th at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery 5810 Midway Rd. Dixon, Ca. A reception will immediately follow at Bud's Pub and Grill at 100 south First Street in Dixon, which is conveniently located very close to the cemetery. Please join us for a celebration of Virgil's life.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 12, 2019

