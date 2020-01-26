Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virgil Cranford. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

We are so sad to say that Virgil Cranford passed away in his home on January 8, 2020 in Longview, WA due to complications following melanoma. Virgil was born in High Point, NC to John and Faye Cranford. He was 72. Virgil graduated from American River College in Sacramento, CA with a degree in nursing in 1980. He married Karen Rogers in 1981. Virgil served as an officer in the Unites States Air Force as a registered nurse. He worked as a registered nurse for 28 years, retiring in 2008. The Cranfords lived in El Dorado County, CA for 33 years. Virgil had a passion for hard work and worked tirelessly taking care of his family and their home. The Cranfords moved to Longview, WA in 2017 to be closer to family. Virgil is survived by his wife Karen, daughters Jennifer Davis (Adam) of Portland, OR and Amanda Hatfield (Forrest) of Nipomo, CA; brothers Mark Cranford of Madison, NC and Andy Cranford of Ruffin, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Vicky Clinkenbeard (Donald) and brother Treb Cranford. Any remembrances would be appreciated to UCSF Melanoma Center, San Francisco, CA; Providence Cancer Institute, Portland, OR; or, PeaceHealth Hospice Care, Vancouver, WA.

